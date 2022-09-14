Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE — Students at Chapmanville Intermediate School now have new backpacks and school supplies, thanks to a nationwide promotion through Toyota.

The initiative, known as the Big Summer Giveback, was made possible through a nationwide partnership between Toyota dealerships and the Kids In Need Foundation. Out of 450 Toyota dealerships that are part of the partnership, one of them is Thornhill Toyota, which is based in Chapmanville.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

