CHAPMANVILLE — Students at Chapmanville Intermediate School now have new backpacks and school supplies, thanks to a nationwide promotion through Toyota.
The initiative, known as the Big Summer Giveback, was made possible through a nationwide partnership between Toyota dealerships and the Kids In Need Foundation. Out of 450 Toyota dealerships that are part of the partnership, one of them is Thornhill Toyota, which is based in Chapmanville.
Throughout the month of August, Thornhill Toyota donated $3 to the Kids In Need Foundation for every oil change and tire rotation performed in their service department. The fruits of those efforts were delivered to Chapmanville Intermediate School Tuesday afternoon.
Representatives from Thornhill Toyota, the Kids In Need Foundation and school staff and administrators visited several second grade classrooms to speak to students and hand out backpacks. Inside each backpack were school materials such as pencils, crayons, notepads, scissors, markers and more.
Out of the 450 Toyota dealerships participating in the partnership across the country, only 38 of those are providing over 400 backpacks to supply an entire school. One of those dealerships is Thornhill.
“This is our first year having the opportunity with other Toyota dealers across the country,” said Sydney Thornhill Brown, dealer executive at Thornhill Auto Group. “We’re able to give back to the community here in southern West Virginia and Logan County and Boone County and surrounding areas. This is a great opportunity to help the kids of the future. The future of West Virginia is our children, and we’ve got to make sure they have what they need to succeed.”
Chapmanville Intermediate was the first such school in the area for the program on Tuesday, and an elementary school in St. Albans was also scheduled. Brown said she hopes to again partner with the Kids In Need Foundation to provide resources to other schools in the area.
Based in Minnesota, the Kids In Need Foundation is a national nonprofit charity organization that provides free resources to teachers and students in under-resourced communities. The Big Summer Giveback program began after Toyota North America contacted the Foundation to do a bold program for the first school year that most students in the nation are truly back in the classroom following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They wanted to make sure that every kid had the resources they need to succeed for the school year,” said Suzanne Werdann, chief brand officer for the Kids In Need Foundation.
Werdann, who travels nationwide with the foundation, noted that she was impressed with the student body at Chapmanville Intermediate.
“I gotta tell you, I do these things all over the country, and I am so impressed with how well-behaved and respectful that these students are,” Werdann said. “They’re just fantastic. I couldn’t say enough about them.”
Andrew Dotson, principal of Chapmanville Intermediate School, compared the school’s selection for the giveback program to “winning the lottery” for the school’s children.
“The fact that Thornhill, a local business, comes in to also support, I love the community get-together and the community spirit behind it, and that’s what we strive for at Chapmanville Intermediate, and this couldn’t be a better event for them,” Dotson said.
Dotson said many Chapmanville Intermediate students are in need of such resources.
“It’s an alarming number of students who are in need of anything, not just school supplies, but you know, clothing, food, and we have multiple companies that we partner with that try to bring it in, the supplies that we need,” Dotson said. “The population is getting larger and larger for the need.”
Chapmanville Intermediate is also part of the Communities In Schools pilot program through the West Virginia Department of Education, which helps provide resources such as clothing and food to students in need.