LOGAN A man from Mallory was arrested on the four-lane coming toward Logan from Man on July 4 after he was reportedly found with drugs during a traffic stop.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, on July 4, Patrolman J.P. Ziegler with the City of Logan Police Department clocked a silver Toyota Corolla at 88 miles per hour on W.Va. 10 in the Stratton Street area. That particular area is toward the end of that stretch of road and is a posted 40 mph speed zone.
Ziegler pulled the vehicle over. According to the complaint, the driver, James Edward Hall, 33, of Mallory, first handed Ziegler a mining certification card and two forms of insurance. Ziegler asked Hall to provide a valid driver's license and proof of insurance along with the two proofs of insurance he provided.
In the complaint, Ziegler noted that Hall "appeared to be extremely nervous," with his breathing changed to shallow breaths. Ziegler also notes that Hall had a "blank stare" and that he attempted to take back his driver's license, registration and insurance from Ziegler.
Ziegler asked Hall to step out of the vehicle. During a search, Ziegler reportedly found a small orange pill in Hall's front right pants pocket with the imprint "G74," which was identified as 40mg Oxymorphone, or Opana.
Hall was detained. While searching the vehicle, Ziegler found a green Crown Royal bag under the driver's seat. Reportedly inside the bag was a "Digiweigh" set of digital scales, multiple small empty clear baggies, one clear baggy containing suspected methamphetamine and two small medicine cups containing a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine.
Hall is charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and reckless driving. He was arraigned on a $75,000 surety/cash bond and currently sits behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.