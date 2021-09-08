LOGAN — City of Logan Police named a Chapmanville woman in a drug arrest that included methamphetamine, heroin/fentanyl, pills, marijuana and more.
The arrest was made after a traffic stop on Pine Street in Logan on Sept. 2, according to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court. Police pulled a blue Toyota Camry over after they say it was observed on the boulevard in Logan turning onto Holland Lane with no turn signal and having items hanging from the rearview mirror.
Police made contact with the driver, a juvenile, and two passengers — one a juvenile and the other identified as Josi Raeshell Meadows, 19, of Chapmanville. Police say the car’s occupants were all “acting nervous and anxious.”
Police say they then observed a pill bottle with pills inside in plain view inside the car, and were able to smell an odor consistent with marijuana. Police conducted a probable cause search of the car, which reportedly yielded:
A white crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine
A white powdery substance consistent with heroin/fentanyl
A green leafy substance consistent with marijuana
Several orange pills identified as Gabapentin
Several yellow and white pills identified as Alprazolam (Xanax)
One green digital scale
Several small baggies consistent with packaging and distributing controlled substances
Small pieces of aluminum foil
One pipe consistent with smoking methamphetamine
Multiple packages containing Delta 8 THC gummies
Approximately 566 $1 bills in U.S. currency
Approximately 51 $5 bills in U.S. currency
Approximately seven $10 bills in U.S. currency
Approximately 29 $20 bills in U.S. currency
Approximately four $100 bills in U.S. currency
Meadows was arrested and has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver schedule I, II, III, and IV, as well as conspiracy. She was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate David Adkins on a $50,000 cash-only bond and is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time.
Patrolmen A.L. Bias and M.S. Hall were the arresting officers.