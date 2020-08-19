LOGAN — A man and woman face criminal charges after police say the woman’s juvenile daughter was inside the car at the time suspected methamphetamine, a pistol and other drug paraphernalia were found during a traffic stop.
According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the arrest was made Wednesday, Aug. 13, after deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Impala being driven by Carrie Dawn Justice, 31, of Verdunville. During the stop, deputies reportedly found a small black box under the front passenger seat that contained a Smith and Wesson .380 pistol, scales, multiple plastic baggies, $3,061 and a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Inside the vehicle with Justice was Bobby Newsome Jr., 43, of Breeden, and Justice’s juvenile daughter.
Justice was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver, child neglect, obstructed drivers’ view and lost tags. She is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail on a cash-only bond of $50,000.
Newsome Jr. was arrested and charged with conspiracy. He has since posted bond.
Child protective services were contacted, and the juvenile female has been released to the custody of a family member.