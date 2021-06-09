LOGAN — Police in Logan arrested a woman after they say she was found with heroin, methamphetamine, Neurontin, Xanax and hundreds of dollars during a traffic stop.
According to a criminal complaint filed by City of Logan Patrolman C.L. Carter, Carter was on routine road patrol at the W.Va. 44/73 intersection on Sunday, June 6, when he says he saw a red Chevrolet Cruze turn left onto W.Va. 73 without signaling, which resulted in another vehicle driving off the roadway.
Carter then requested a DMV registration inquiry through Logan County 911 and performed a traffic stop on the car. The driver, Ashlee Garretson, 24, gave Carter verbal consent to search her vehicle.
Carter reportedly located two clear plastic bags with a white powdery substance consistent with heroin totaling approximately 26 grams, along with approximately $550. Carter also reportedly located one small clear plastic bag with a crystal-like substance inside consistent with methamphetamine, one clear cylinder with one Neurontin inside, and approximately 100 Alprazolam (Xanax) pills in the bottom of Garretson’s purse.
Garretson has been charged with possession with to deliver a controlled substance. She has since posted bond from Southwestern Regional Jail.