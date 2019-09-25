CHAPMANVILLE — A Chapmanville man and a Wyoming County woman were recently arrested in Chapmanville and slapped with felony charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine.
On Sept. 17, according to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Trooper First Class J.G. Honaker with the Logan detachment of the West Virginia State Police was observing traffic on U.S. 119 in Chapmanville when he noticed a gray Ford Expedition change lane and over correct while crossing the left-lane line. As the vehicle passed by, Honaker noticed that the driver was an individual with a criminal history and did not have a seatbelt on.
The driver was identified as Justin Rice, 37, of Chapmanville, who does not have a valid driver’s license. Honaker conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and while doing so, he noted that the front passenger was “moving around the front seat a lot.”
When the vehicle was pulled over, Honaker said he observed Rice in the front driver’s seat and could detect the smell of marijuana in the vehicle. Rice reportedly told Honaker he had smoked marijuana in the vehicle the night before and that there may be a marijuana roach in the floorboard. While exiting the vehicle, he also reportedly said there were two marijuana vape cartridges in the driver’s side door.
Honaker located the cartridges and a small amount of marijuana on the floorboard. The front passenger, Leanna Thomas, 28, of Cyclone, reportedly told Honaker that she had a few needles in her purse. Discovered in the passenger side door was a large amount of a clear hard substance believed to be methamphetamine. Honaker said there were three clear plastic bags containing the substance.
WVSP communications advised Honaker that Rice’s driver’s license was revoked with an active DUI and two prior convictions for driving revoked for DUI on Aug. 11, 2013, and May 18, 2015. They also said Thomas had an active capias warrant out of Boone County.
Rice was charged with driving revoked for DUI (third offense), possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine) and conspiracy (methamphetamine). Thomas was charged with possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine) and conspiracy (methamphetamine).
Rice was arraigned on a $40,000 cash only bond while Thomas was arraigned on a $35,000 cash only bond. Both are currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time.