HOLDEN — A man and woman from Mingo County were arrested in the City of Logan following a traffic stop that police say yielded several different drugs and five firearms.
According to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, patrolmen from the City of Logan pulled over a white Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck at around 9:35 p.m. on Dec. 3. Police say the truck crossed the center line multiple times while traveling northbound on U.S. 119 within Logan city limits.
After pulling the truck over, officers made contact with Jack Hatfield, 56, of Matewan and Jackie Short, 34, of Williamson. While speaking to the two, police say they observed a cigarette pack with a white powdery substance believed to heroin inside the seal.
Hatfield and Short were then asked to step out of the vehicle, and while doing so, police detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from inside. A search was then conducted of the two accused and police say that while doing so, a small baggy of a green leafy like substance believed to be marijuana and a firearm were located under the backseat of the truck.
According to the complaint, a further search yielded a blanked in the bed of the truck containing four firearms with ammunition for all four of the firearms, 205 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 10 grams of suspected fentanyl, and 15 grams of suspected cocaine.
Hatfield and Short were both arrested and charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, and five counts of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
According to his criminal complaint, Hatfield was given an additional charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, although details of that charge are not listed in the document.
Both were arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Dwight Williamson on bonds of $100,000. Short is no longer in jail while Hatfield remains behind bars at Southwestern Regional as of Dec. 6.