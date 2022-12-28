The calendar year of 2022 was an eventful one in Logan County marked by several new beginnings as well as a tragedy that jolted the community.
New faces elected, appointed
January began as a relatively quiet month marked by two periods of heavy snowfall and usual business. On Jan. 12, Logan councilman Howard Jemerison, who had served since 2013 and was Logan’s first black councilman, died.
Jemerison’s seat would stay vacant for 11 months until Dec. 13 when the remaining four members of the council would vote to appoint Brandon “BJ” Picklesimer to the position. Picklesimer was already on the ballot for the 2023 municipal election and now runs unopposed.
In October 2021, incumbent Logan County commissioner Danny Ellis announced that he would not seek a third term on the commission. In late January, that race began to heat up with the entrance of Jeremy Farley into the Republican race for the seat.
Farley, a Chapmanville resident, had served as a member of the Logan County Board of Education since 2016, resigning from that position Jan. 28 to enter the race. Up against him in the Republican race was Huff Creek resident Billy Jack Dickerson, a former environmental science and physics teacher at Man High School.
Former House of Delegates member Ralph Rodighiero and Man resident Bill Copley threw their hats in the ring on the Democratic side.
On primarily election day, held May 10, Dickerson handily defeated Farley by a margin of 65% to 34%. Rodighiero defeated Copley by a margin of 55% to 45%.
Copley would end up as the Democrat Party’s nominee after all following a surprise occurrence. In mid-August, Rodighiero announced his departure from the race, citing a tough road for a Democrat to win. At the last minute, the county’s Democratic Executive Committee voted to appoint Copley in Rodighiero’s place.
Dickerson would go on to handily win the commission race overall by a total of 71%.
The Logan County Board of Education also saw two new faces this year. The first was Dr. Jason Cheek, who was appointed to fill Farley’s seat upon his resignation. Cheek would go on to only serve three months, as he was not a candidate on the ballot.
Taking the permanent role in the seat was Chapmanville resident Anthony Dean, who emerged in third place over two other candidates. Incumbents Debbie Mendez and Dr. Pat Joe White won first and second place, meaning they retained their seats.
The county’s judicial system also saw a big change-up this year. In May, longtime Circuit Judge Eric O’Briant, who had been on the bench since 1987, announced his retirement. Appointed by Gov. Jim Justice in his place was Family Court Judge Kelly Gilmore-Codispoti, who was sworn in July 1.
Two months later, Robert Ilderton, also selected by Gov. Justice, was sworn in to fill her old position on Family Court.
Fire departments in turmoil
Several Logan County fire departments were in the hot seat after indictments were handed down and charges were filed alleging misuse of public funds. The charges occurred as the result of a special prosecutor appointed at the state level in the summer of 2021 to investigate complaints into several departments.
The first station to receive scrutiny was Logan County Station No. 2 in Man. During the May 2022 Grand Jury term, Lisa Wimmer, formerly of that station, was indicted on a single charge of embezzlement. She pleaded no contest and was convicted Aug. 12 and sentenced to probation, and as part of that probation, she was also ordered to pay $40,000 in restitution.
The indictments didn’t stop there. In September, Thomas Perry and Cody Perry, both formerly of the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department, were indicted on charges related to conspiracy and embezzlement. The two have not yet received a sentencing and are still presumed innocent.
Additionally, Windell Hunter, of the Verdunville Fire Department, received a misdemeanor charge of alteration, concealment or destruction of public record by an officer, according to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court.
In response to the fire department’s very public financial scandals, the Logan County Commission decided draft a new policy that better outlines allowable expenditures of the county’s fire levy funding. This was despite the fact that no evidence links the embezzlement charges to that specific fund.
After a two-month long debate and discussion over the policy, the majority of the department heads — including Windell Hunter — opted to publicly sign on to the policy during the Logan County Commission’s Dec. 16 meeting.
Tragedy strikes
Easily the most significant event of the year — and perhaps even of the past decade — in Logan County was the crash of the 1962 Vietnam-era UH1-B “Huey” helicopter. The helicopter, which had become a well-known icon in the area, took its final flight on June 22, when around 5 p.m. that evening, it crashed on Blair Mountain.
All six individuals who were on board the chopper died. Two of those individuals — Marvin Bledsoe, 64, and Jack Collins, 65 — were local; both lived in the Chapmanville area. Another, John Nagle II, 53, was a Gilbert area native but had been living in Austin, Texas.
The crash happened during an annual event offered by MARPAT Aviation known as the “Huey Family Reunion.” The event offered helicopter rides and for $250, an individual could even help pilot the vintage chopper.
The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the crash and a final report may take two years or longer. In the meantime, the families of Marvin Bledsoe and Jack Collins have filed wrongful death lawsuits.
State takes over Logan County Schools
On Oct. 27, the West Virginia State Board of Education voted to allow the state department to intervene in the Logan County school system. The intervention, described by State Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach as a “full takeover,” reduced the power of the local board members to essentially nothing and delegated most decision-making to Roach.
The takeover was the result of a special circumstance on-site review of Logan County Schools, which was undertaken by state officials in September. The review found 46 areas of noncompliance in Logan County Schools, including improper use of county funds, allegations of a toxic work environment, and overuse of executive sessions.
As part of the takeover, former Boone County Superintendent Jeff Huffman was appointed superintendent while Logan Superintendent Patricia Lucas was relegated to the assistant superintendent’s position. Assistant Superintendent Darlene Dingess-Adkins’s contract was terminated.
Just two days before, board members had approved the retirement of Dingess-Adkins, which was to be effective Nov. 30. The state’s move nullified that action.
Since the state’s intervention, business has been mostly per usual in the county school system. Board meetings are noticeably different, with the elected members only speaking periodically while Huffman officiates most of the meetings. Action items are pre-approved at the state level.
The West Virginia Legislature paved the way for the state education department to intervene in local school systems in 1988. Logan County Schools was the first county school system to ever be taken over by the state in 1992. The state released control back to the local board in 1996.
Logan High School are state champs in girls basketball and baseball
In sports happenings, the Lady Wildcats of Logan High School won their first ever state championship title in the Class AAA division on March 12 after defeating the Polar Bears of Fairmont Senior in a tight 27-26 victory. Nearly three months later, on June 4, the Wildcat Baseball Team defeated Fairmont Senior 11-6 to win a state title for the second year in a row.
Kevin Gertz happened to be the head coach of both of those teams.
Logan County also made other state showings in boys basketball. The Man High School Hillbillies, who were the defending 2021 state champions in the Class A division, were defeated by Greater Beckley Christian in the quarterfinal of the boys state championship games in Charleston.
2022 saw the boys basketball team of Logan High School make their first state appearance since 2012. The Wildcats were also defeated in their quarterfinal by the Skyhawks of Scott High School in an upset 65-63 victory.
Bringing music back
Aside from sports victories, Logan High School made headlines for another surprise reason. In August, it was revealed that the school’s band program, which was once large enough to attend the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, was without both a director or any members.
The revelation led to significant public outcry over local music education, especially from band alumni and former directors like Les Duncan and Don Elkins, the latter of whom was the director of the band that attended the Macy’s Parade in the mid-1960s. After some significant initiative, a fill-in band comprising of alumni, community members, and music educators was formed.
The volunteer effort came to be known as the Logan Expeditionary Band, and they made their first public appearance as a 104-member group during Logan High School’s Homecoming Game on Sept. 30. It was primarily led by Austin Campbell, a 2010 graduate of Logan High School now living in Putnam County.
The renewed public interest in the Logan High band program led to another discovery that has been cited as a significant cause: the longtime lack of a feeder program from Logan Middle School.
School officials and community members are now hopeful of a reversal of that trend, as Logan Middle School now has a 41-member band under the direction of Logan Rhodes, a Clay County native. The Logan Middle Band performed their first public concert on Dec. 14.