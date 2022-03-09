Train and craft show set for Charleston HD Media Mar 9, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHARLESTON — The Kanawha Valley Railroad Association hosts its 16th annual Train & Craft Show on March 12-13 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive in Charleston.There will be over 20,000 square feet of layouts in several scales and vendors with new and used products. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 13.Admission is $5; children younger than 12 are free. For more information, visit www.kvrailroad.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Oil climbs, stocks yo-yo as US bans Russian crude imports Commission accepts federal broadband grant funding Prosecutor: 98% of Logan County jail incarcerations drug-related New app allows county residents to file complaints, receive notifications Train and craft show set for Charleston This week in West Virginia history MMA, boxing to return to Harts Harless, Plumley, to play in North-South Football Classic Online Poll Do you think people who are arrested for certain felonies should have their DNA collected even if they end up being acquitted? You voted: Yes No Unsure Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDistribution of P-EBT funds altered for next roundMan blows out Tug for first sectional title since 2005Tigers 7-peat as section champs, to play BluefieldWildcats take sectional crown with win over ScottDwight Williamson: Native of China has big plans for LoganNo. 2 Man takes top seed into Class A sectionalsMan advances after pounding on Bulldogs, 85-28GARY EDWARD CLINENo. 2 Logan tops Nitro in 2OTs, advances to state tourney for first time in a decadeMARSHALL C. HANSHAW ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView