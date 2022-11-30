Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

A Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA) bus travels along 4th Avenue on July 14 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State Transit Authority has continued to see increases in ridership.

According to a performance report General Manager and CEO Paul Davis presented during Wednesday’s board meeting, ridership during September was up 9,131 customers from September 2021. Year-to-date ridership is also up about 14%, or 23,066 riders.

