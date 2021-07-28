Students entering the ninth grade in Logan County this year will have the opportunity to make the transition to high school easier through a transition academy provided through a partnership between Logan County Schools and a program called Step by Step.
The transition academy is scheduled for Tuesday-Thursday, Aug. 10-12, at Logan High School for the first two days and then the individual student’s home high school on the final day. The Academy will begin at 9:30 a.m. each day and end at 3 p.m. Bus transportation and two meals per day will be provided.
“Something that’s unique about our academy is that it’s all three schools — Man, Chapmanville and Logan — and we will offer transportation for all of those student bodies,” said Logan High School teacher and Step by Step employee Rachael Fortune. “On the final day, they will separate into their home schools to get tours, so this is actually going to connect them with other students in the county, and their parents can attend the last day to also get a tour and ask any questions that they have.”
Fortune and Ty Lucas, a coordinator for the Strength Corps, which operates with Step by Step, said participating students will be subjected to several activities and courses, including a class on effective notetaking, a mental health awareness session, introduction to different clubs and activities, small group discussions and getting to know their classmates.
“Our data shows that from the eighth grade to the ninth grade, GPAs plummet,” Lucas said. “Students are faced with new classes, new teachers, a new environment, and that can be really stressful, so those are some of the reasons why we might see that drop in GPA, and the Academy is designed for students to get to know their new environments.”
Lucas added that the Academy seeks to promote a culture of positivity for students.
“More of the research suggests that student wellness is totally engrained in the culture of the school itself,” Lucas said, “so if the culture is geared around interconnectivity with students, then you see way more positive outcomes, so the Academy, really, is seeking to interconnect students with each other so that they feel more comfortable and to create a culture of positivity.”
There will also be a number of daily gift drawings, which will range from gift cards to restaurant meals and game consoles.
To obtain a permission slip for the Academy, visit Logan High School’s Facebook page. Additionally, questions may be directed to:
Eva Copeland (cross-site): ecopeland@stepbystepwv.org
Kirstyn Ooten (Logan): kooten@stepbystepwv.org
Benjamin Jarrells (Chapmanville): bjarrells@stepbystepwv.org
Tyler Lucas (Man): tlucas@stepbystepwv.org