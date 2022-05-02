FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP Field in Nashville, Tenn. Tritt, who canceled shows at venues that required a COVID-19 vaccine or mask-wearing, was set to sing the national anthem before Game 6 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night, Oct. 23, 2021. The Braves' 41,000-seat stadium, Truist Park, has allowed full capacity most of the season with no requirements for vaccinations, negative tests or mask-wearing from fans. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
HUNTINGTON — Two of country music’s multi-platinum selling and award-winning artists, Travis Tritt and Chris Janson, are set to embark on a co-headline tour that will kick off Oct. 7 in Huntington at the Mountain Health Arena.
Joining Tritt and Janson are War Hippies, who will appear as special guests on the “Can’t Miss Tour.”
Tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, start at $39.75.
Other tour stops include Youngstown, Ohio, and Corbin, Kentucky.
Travis Tritt’s albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher, have led him to amass more than 30 million in career album sales, two Grammy Awards, four CMA Awards, a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist and an invitation to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He is also dubbed one of “The Class of ‘89,” which includes country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson, who dominated the charts in the ‘90s.
Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, multi-instrumentalist and award-winning singer/songwriter and ACM Award-winner. His hit “Drunk Girl” and his chart-topping, three-times Platinum “Buy Me A Boat” were named among NSAI’s “Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written” lists — making Janson one in a handful of the industry’s artists who have earned the title multiple times.
The tour announcement accompanies the launch of Janson’s fourth studio album, “All In,” which includes the track “Things You Can’t Live Without,” featuring Tritt.