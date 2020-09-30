LOGAN — The Logan County Sheriff’s Department has been busy in recent years obtaining grants and forging new partnerships with several organizations, and Chris Trent wants to continue that path if he’s elected the next sheriff of Logan County.
A native and resident of the Man area, Trent has served as a victim’s advocate for the LCSD since March 2018. Prior to that, Trent worked for the Logan County Commission. He has also played integral roles in having grants written for the LCSD.
Trent faces off against Democrat opponent Paul “P.D.” Clemens in the Nov. 3 general election. If elected, he would be the first Republican in decades to win a bid for sheriff. Incumbent Sonya M. Dingess Porter, originally elected as a Democrat, switched her affiliation to Republican in December 2019. She is term-limited and cannot run.
“I’m running for sheriff because, number one, I think the people of Logan deserve a choice,” Trent said. “I think there should always be a choice when there’s any office up on the ballot. Typically, we just have one party that has anybody running, so I think the people deserve a choice. I’ve seen the good work that we’ve done in the Sheriff’s Office in fostering those relationships with the Logan County Board of Education and the school resource officers; with Logan Regional Medical Center and the Sexual Assault Response Team; with the Child Advocacy Center with the Prosecutor’s Office; and I want to see that good work continue, and I want to make sure that there’s a sheriff in office that is committed to that. I also think we need a sheriff who is tough on crime, who is conservative and who reflects the beliefs of the majority of Logan Countians.”
Trent, known for his somewhat aggressive social media campaign style, says transparency is what separates him most from Clemens.
“P.D.’s a great guy, never been anything but nice to me, and I personally like him,” Trent said. “We just disagree on some issues. It’s sometimes hard to identify what those issues are because, up to this point as I’ve said publicly before, he’s ran a pretty smart political campaign as far as not putting his opinion or thoughts out there on a lot of issues. From the night that I announced, I had my whole platform on my website. On Facebook, I do live videos to try to communicate with the public. I’ve been out and about campaigning, so I think the transparency kind of separates us.”
As an employee of the LCSD, Trent said he has seen the department’s budget and says there is not much excess in it that he feels needs to be cut. However, he said there is some in the countywide budget as a whole.
“As a matter of fact, the sheriff’s office budget was cut last year by the county commission — us and the prosecutor, I believe, the only two offices that were cut,” Trent said, “so there’s not much fat there, but speaking as sheriff and treasurer of the whole county, I do believe there’s some bloat in the countywide budget — not saying in the individual offices, but some of the expenditures. I think we can definitely find some better ways to spend that money.”
On tax collecting, Trent says the county’s website for digital tax collecting needs to be updated to a more user-friendly interface. He also suggests setting up remote sites for tax collecting in rural communities throughout the county once every few months or so.
“Any time there’s a taxpayer trying to give the government their hard-earned money, we ought to make it as easy on them as possible,” Trent said.
When it comes to the department’s current manpower, Trent says the current staff gets the job done with the amount they have, but could always use more, noting that the actual amount of dedicated road deputies is only about 14 to 15 out of a department of 23 total deputies after other duties are factored in. He also noted the LCSD’s recent award of a COPS Hiring Grant, which will add three more deputies to the force.
Trent says he doesn’t feel that mutual aid among the county’s three agencies is much of a problem, and that if elected, he would sit down and talk to the municipal departments and the State Police to work with them and ask their needs.
Trent championed his grant-writing abilities as one reason voters should consider him for the job.
“Grant writing and grant administration is a complex role, and you need somebody in that position that knows what they’re doing, knows what they’re looking for and how to get the money doled out to where it needs to go, and legally — all legal and all proper for the feds or the state or whoever the entity is who granted the money,” Trent said.
Looking ahead, Trent says he hopes the LCSD gets awarded some other school safety grants and also hopes to once again be awarded the School Violence Prevention Program Grant from the United States Department of Justice COPS Office, which the LCSD was given $200,000 from previously.
Trent supports the use of body cameras, saying they help keep both the officer and the accused honest.
On officer disciplinary action, Trent said the state’s civil service code outlines much of that procedure and said he would always listen to any complaint on any officer. He opposes citizen disciplinary boards for deputies simply because the state code does not allow for it.
“There’s a specific legal pattern that they have and that they are entitled to,” Trent said. “I would follow that. No matter who is making the complaint, I think they have the right to be heard. I would always listen to any complaint on any officer, and I would do my level best to investigate it, to find out the truth, and to see if that person was telling the truth, and if they are, dole out whatever punishment was legal, reasonable and consistent with state code.”
Trent said he would revisit cold cases if new evidence is available. He said certain cold cases, such as sexual assaults, have to be approached carefully because victims could relive trauma.
Since he announced his candidacy, Trent has said he will ask current sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter to be his chief deputy, if he is elected.
“I trust her with my life,” Trent said. “I think she does a fine job, and she’s tough on crime, but she hasn’t accepted yet. I don’t know if she wants to retire, of course, I wouldn’t blame her after a long career, but that is the first person I would ask. If not, I would promote from within.”