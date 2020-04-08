HAMLIN — The Tri-River Transit Authority (TRT) has changed its bus routes to a modified schedule as of Monday, March 30.
The modified schedule is in response to Gov. Jim Justice’s statewide “stay-at-home” order recently put into place as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
“The safety, health and security of our passengers, employees and our communities is our top priority, therefore, the TRT is taking steps to mitigate potential exposure of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” a statement from TRT reads.
According to the modified schedule, the following routes will be operating Monday, Wednesday and Friday:
- Barboursville: 10:39 a.m. at Chapmanville and end at 6:20 p.m. at Lincoln Plaza
- Logan: 9:32 a.m. at Lincoln Plaza and end at 4:40 p.m. at Chapmanville
- Lincoln County: 8:25 a.m. at White’s Plaza and end at 4 p.m. at White’s Plaza
- Southridge: 8:30 a.m. at White’s Plaza and end at 4 p.m. at White’s Plaza
- Wayne County: 7:20 a.m. at Charter House and end at 4:50 p.m. at Charter House
The following routes will operate Monday and Friday:
- Man-Omar: 7:25 a.m. at Logan Walmart and end at 3:45 p.m. at Logan Walmart
- Mason County: 9:25 a.m. at New Haven and end at 5 p.m. at New Haven
- Wharton: 9:30 a.m. at Wharton and end at 5:30 p.m. at old Magic Mart
The following route will operate on Tuesday:
- Clothier: 9:30 a.m. at Clothier and end at 5:30 p.m. at old Magic Mart
The following route will operate on Thursday:
- Whitesville: 8:20 a.m. at Whitesville and end at 5:20 p.m. at Whitesville
No service changes are planned for the non-emergency transportation.
TRT will continue daily cleaning and disinfecting of TRT vehicles and could be increased as needed.
Changes are expected to remain as long as the “stay-at-home” order is in place. Plans will be re-evaluated, modified or updated after the order has been lifted.