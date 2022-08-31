Ridership levels for Tri River Transit Authority, a low-cost bus service centrally based in Lincoln County, are 80% back to where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the organization’s executive director.
During a regular meeting of the Logan County Commission on Aug. 22, Tri River Transit executive director Paula Smith said ridership dropped to around 50% during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, Tri River served around 11,000 passengers per month, but dropped as low as 5,000.
Currently, Tri River is back up to about 8,000 riders per month, according to Smith.
Smith outlined a few new things the organization has been doing since the pandemic began. For starters, she said Tri River is now working with state recovery grant programs to provide free transportation to individuals entering a substance abuse recovery program.
For Logan County, she told commissioners that she may need to coordinate with them to best implement the free ride program in the county.
Tri River also implemented an extensive new bus schedule in October 2020, which is available to view on their website at www.tririver.org. The service offers bus runs in Logan, Boone, Lincoln, Wayne and Mason counties Monday through Friday.
Mask mandates that were previously in place have been lifted. Buses are air-conditioned and wheelchair accessible.
Tri River Transit is centrally located in the Lincoln North Industrial Park outside Hamlin, the county seat of Lincoln County. According to Smith, the company employs around 33 individuals and has a fleet of 32 vehicles.
The Logan County Commission pays a contribution of $40,000 per budget year to provide the service in the county. Regular bus fare for riders is $1 one way each time a passenger boards a bus. One way deviated fixed route service is $2 each time a passenger boards a bus, and zone fare is an additional $1.
For more information about ride deviations, zones, possible free rides for a person with a disability or any other questions regarding the service, call 304-824-2944. Bus passes can be purchased at Tri River’s main office at 753 Marconi Drive, Hamlin, or on the Token Transit smartphone app.
Tri River Transit is celebrating Passenger Appreciation week Aug. 29-Sept. 2 by allowing all passengers to ride free on scheduled routes.