Ridership levels for Tri River Transit Authority, a low-cost bus service centrally based in Lincoln County, are 80% back to where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the organization’s executive director.

During a regular meeting of the Logan County Commission on Aug. 22, Tri River Transit executive director Paula Smith said ridership dropped to around 50% during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, Tri River served around 11,000 passengers per month, but dropped as low as 5,000.

