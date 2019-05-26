HUNTINGTON - A forum focusing on unique challenges faced by rural-based small businesses seeking access to capital took place at the Robert C. Byrd Institute in downtown Huntington on Thursday.
"At this event we wanted to showcase that the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are working together to help rural America," said Michelle Christian, the SBA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator.
Christian, a White House appointee representing the Tri-State region, joined with other White House appointees and area lenders in a collaborative mission seeking to ensure prosperity to rural America, Christian said.
"We had partners and program officers from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky to highlight how we can better collaborate," she said.
Christian says the SBA and USDA recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the goal of helping more small businesses gain access to needed capital.
"We want to spread the word about the opportunities for lending in rural America," she said.
Christian was joined at the forum with other SBA officials, USDA rural development state directors, local lenders and others to discuss how federal guarantee loan programs can partner with lending institutions to enhance capacity, increase access to capital and reduce risk associated with lending to rural small businesses.
"The goal is to engage with banks, commercial lenders, CDIFs and nonprofit lending organizations," Christian said.
CDIFs are Community Development Financial Institutions, which are private financial institutions that are 100% dedicated to delivering responsible, affordable lending to help low-income, low-wealth, and other disadvantaged people and communities join the economic mainstream.
Christian said SBA officials also discussed the benefits of Opportunity Zones and how they can create jobs and revitalize economically distressed communities. The Opportunity Zone program provides preferential tax treatment to investors who support economic development in designated areas.
"We are standing in an Opportunity Zone right here in downtown Huntington," she said.
While urban areas are getting a lot of attention when it comes to Opportunity Zones, the fact is approximately 40% of the more than 8,700 tracts given this designation across the U.S. and its territories are in rural areas.
"The states determine where the Opportunity Zones are, so whether it's rural or urban they are everywhere," she said. "There are currently 55 in West Virginia."
Christian says SBA is part of a workforce team with the White House Opportunity Zone Council to highlight all the benefits.
"For example, if you are in an Opportunity Zone and you are a community leader then you can apply for grants," she said. "There are 16 federal agencies that have grants that could apply for and get a priority listing just by being in an Opportunity Zone. We also have certain loan programs that work in our HUD zones with Opportunity Zone overlays, so there are a lot of good things happening in the federal government to help rural America."
Through a co-sponsorship agreement, the event was hosted by the SBA West Virginia District Office, USDA Rural Development and Farm Service Agency, West Virginia Small Business Development Center, Robert C. Byrd Institute and the Western Pennsylvania Association of SBA-guaranteed lenders. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.