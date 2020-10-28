HUNTINGTON — Trick-or-treat in Cabell County has been pushed back to Saturday due to expected inclement weather.
According to County Commissioner Kelli Sobonya, trick-or-treat in the county and within Barboursville and Milton will take place Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. It had been scheduled for Thursday, but the weather forecast calls for rain during that time.
The announcement follows that of the city of Huntington’s earlier this week. Huntington’s trick-or-treat will occur at the same time as the county’s.
Both the County Commission and city of Huntington encourage participants to follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to curb the spread of COVID-19, which includes social distancing and mask wearing.
