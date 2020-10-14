The City of Logan and the towns of Man and Chapmanville will host their annual trick-or-treat festivities on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Each town’s events will be held from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31. Participants are suggested to wear face coverings, keep hand sanitizer handy and use it frequently, and stay in small groups of friends or family to keep large crowds from gathering.
Anyone choosing not to participate is asked to leave their porch light off. When handing out candy, participants are asked to sit outside or keep an eye on their door from the inside to avoid having too many hands touching doors, and even having one or two people sitting near sidewalks to offer treats to trick-or-treaters as they pass is encouraged.
For rural areas of the county, the Logan County Health Department in conjunction with the county’s Sheriff’s Department asks trick-or-treat participants to follow the directors from the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.
The towns of West Logan and Mitchell Heights have chosen not to hold trick-or-treating festivities this year.
A Trunk or Treat Drive-thru is offered 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Appalachian Outpost in Lyburn, in conjunction with Mountain State Harley Davidson and the City of Logan.
Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Logan Campus will offer a Trunk or Treat at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.
The Logan Woman’s Club Pumpkin House is asking community members to bring a carved pumpkin to the Pumpkin House to display.
The pumpkins should have a hole cut in the bottom so it can be displayed with lights. Pumpkins will be sprayed with bleach for preservation and safety.