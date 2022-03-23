CHAPMANVILLE — Tuesday afternoon at the Tracy Vickers Community Center in Chapmanville looked almost like a scene straight out of 1972.
That’s because the senior citizens who attend the facility nearly every day threw a little party to celebrate the 50th anniversary of PRIDE in Logan’s senior service program, the same program that provides daily meals to 48 seniors at the TVCC. It is one of PRIDE’s main congregate sites in the county to provide meals to seniors.
“They decided, since they’re such a fun bunch, to have a ‘70s theme and as you can see from their attire and all the decorations and everything, it was the perfect theme for them,” said Stacy Bell, director of the TVCC.
According to Bell, the senior service program is open to ages 60 and older. It’s not only just for food distribution.
“We interact with the community, we do all kinds of fun things for them to keep them active, because they are active — they’re very, very young at heart,” Bell said. “They love to do anything that keeps them active, that keeps them going. They like to give back to the community. The meal program that comes every day Monday through Friday, it is PRIDE’s program, and the senior services program, it is the 50th anniversary of their services, so it’s something that’s very special to us, it’s very special — I think Tracy Vickers himself would be pleased.”
Bell said the lively, close-knit group of TVCC seniors do their best to help others throughout the community. Some examples include a project they call Giving Warmth and donating clothing, food and hygiene products to school-aged children.
“Any time we see of a need or hear of a need, something that’s going on, if they see something on Facebook if somebody’s looking for something, they want to just pitch in,” Bell said. “They just mention, ‘Hey, we need this,’ and the next day, everybody shows up with whatever it is, whether it’s a donation or if they put a basket together or a pack or something like that. They always look to give back to the community.”
Tuesday afternoon’s event saw the seniors dressed up in the style of the 1970s, and they could be seen laughing, dancing and interacting with each other with the sounds of musical artists like Pink Floyd and the Eagles playing in the background. Food, cake and door prizes were an added bonus.
Bell described the day as just the norm for the bunch.
“Being with the seniors is probably my favorite thing about my job,” Bell said. “I come in every day Monday through Friday, and they keep me busy. Any crazy idea I want to come up with, any crazy idea they want to come up with, they’re always on board with each other and volunteering and the community always benefits from it, whatever it is we do.
“To me, it feels like I come to work with, like, 20 sets of grandparents every day,” Bell added, “and that’s, like, whether it’s advice or whether it’s the way you look at things, the outlook of things. It’s just every day I get those words of wisdom, you know, that kind of drives me in my professional life and my personal life. They’ve been a big blessing to me.”
Any resident age 60 or older who may be interested in becoming part of the senior services program at the TVCC can stop in at the location at 68 Boise St., in Chapmanville and ask for Stacy Bell. She will provide the paperwork to fill out.
Information regarding the TVCC may also be found at www.townofchapmanville.com or call 304-784-1683.
Bell adds that school-aged students in need of community service hours may also volunteer. Additionally, she said anyone who wants to stop in and simply see how it operates may do so.