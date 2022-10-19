DELBARTON — A long-awaited day is coming for southern West Virginia this weekend, with the opening races set for the Twin Branch Motorsports Park.
Tom Wilson, the owner, operator and promoter of the project, said the first races for the track are set for Saturday, Oct. 22, with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 23, if changes need to be made due to weather. Gates will open at 10 a.m., with racing slated to begin at noon.
“The first event we’ll be doing testing and tuning, a little bit of grudge races,” Wilson said. “It’s a run what you brought program where as long as you have safety belts and helmets, you can bring your daily driver. It doesn’t matter what you bring out there to play with.”
Admission is $10, and drivers who want to race will pay $25.
Wilson said the following weekend another event is scheduled that will include a purse race, which will include a bracket.
“The biggest thing is getting enough cars down the track this coming weekend to get rubber on the surface,” Wilson said. “It makes it a lot faster treading cars if we can get a layer of rubber down.”
The project has been in the works since 2015, when the first ribbon cutting for the project was held. Wilson said he became involved about four years ago after submitting a proposal to the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority.
Wilson said there were definitely hiccups along the way, but that he is proud the project is finally ready to be unveiled.
“The Redevelopment Authority was accepting RFPs (requests for proposals), and we actually were awarded that,” Wilson said. “But it was still an active mining road that went to it, so the only thing that we could really do to coexist at the time was that we had to become coal miners so we could start work on it early while the lease of the roadway was going through.”
Wilson said in the middle of the lease release process, the coal company operating in the area was sold, leaving the process to restart. He said eventually there was a sit-down in Charleston with various government agencies to work out what was needed to finally get the roadway released for the park to be able to open.
Wilson works on other tracks in states across the country, but he said this project in Mingo has been a unique one.
“It’s one of the rarest tracks I’ve seen,” Wilson said. “I’ve been all over the country. I’m just now wrapping up a track in Long Island, New York. Our main objective is to stop street racing. It’s become a fad anymore.”
Wilson said this focus on safety is one of the reasons getting the track going in Mingo County has been a major focus for him because it will draw racing enthusiasts from miles away to participate in a safe, controlled environment.
Wilson said the track and its races will be International Hot Rod Association certified. Emergency services will also be on-site at every event.
Wilson said while the current season is almost at a close for winter, he said he still wanted to host at least three events for this racing season since the project is finally ready to be opened. He said the final event will be a Halloween celebration for families.
Wilson said the track will have a huge impact for the area, both economically and in promoting street safety.
“I get more out of picking the community up than I do the racing itself,” Wilson said. “I can see that Mingo has been struggling for a good, long time. They don’t have the amenities and all of the bells and whistles that Logan has, so I’m focusing most of my efforts on the Mingo County end. Mingo loses out because people stop at Pikeville, Kentucky or Logan. Mingo’s been skipped every time, so I’m just glad I could bring something to a community that will appreciate something that hasn’t been.”
Wilson said they will also take time at the event Saturday to honor the many individuals who have continued work on the project over the years to make sure this day would come.
Wilson said after closing for this season, the hope is to have the park reopened in April 2023 for the first full season of events. He said the park has a family-friendly focus, as it is an alcohol-free facility.
Wilson said he has the lease on the park for the next 12 years, and hopes to continue to see the project grow and to add more to the space over that time.
Information on events can be found on the Twin Branch Motorsports Park Facebook page.