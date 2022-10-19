Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

20221019-wdn-track.jpg

Twin Branch Motorsports Park is located at 420 Twin Branch Road in Delbarton.

 Courtesy of Twin Branch Motorsports Park

DELBARTON — A long-awaited day is coming for southern West Virginia this weekend, with the opening races set for the Twin Branch Motorsports Park.

Tom Wilson, the owner, operator and promoter of the project, said the first races for the track are set for Saturday, Oct. 22, with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 23, if changes need to be made due to weather. Gates will open at 10 a.m., with racing slated to begin at noon.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

