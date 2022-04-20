FAYETTEVILLE — In 1889, the Virginia Bridge and Iron Company completed work on the first span to cross the New River in its 53-mile-long gorge section.
The new 420-foot long iron truss bridge with a 14-foot-wide wooden deck replaced a dangerous ferry crossing and provided the Fayetteville area with a new, non-rail access route that paved the way for the arrival of the automobile.
Completion of the Townsend’s Ferry Bridge, as the span initially was known, also linked two coal towns — Fayette and South Fayette — that had recently taken shape on opposite sides of the New River at the site of the new crossing. Five years after the bridge opened, the two coal towns merged into a single community named Fayette Station, by which the bridge also came to be known.
Fayette, the first of the twin coal towns to come into being, was built around a coal mine Fayette County landowner Martin Blume began developing in 1873, the year the Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad completed a rail line through the Gorge. Earlier, Blume negotiated a unique right-of-way agreement with the railroad, granting it permission to cross his Gorge property in exchange for free passenger service for his immediate family and any descendants for as long as the rail line remained in use. According to a National Park Service history of the Gorge, Blume heirs continued to travel for free on the rail route more than a century after the pact was signed.
Blume’s coal operation got underway with a workforce of 16 miners — half using mining machines and the other half relying on picks — and 7 transport workers who used one small electric locomotive and two mules to haul coal out of the drift mine. Blume initially served as the mine’s superintendent.
The Blume Coal Company quickly outgrew its humble beginnings. By 1875, its coal camp, built on the lower north slope of the Gorge, housed enough miners and family members to justify the establishment of a post office.
The Blume Company Store sold groceries and household goods on its ground floor, provided office space for the Blume Coal Company on its second floor and contained living quarters for the Blume family on its third floor. A basement saloon equipped with pool tables and a slot machine rounded out the building’s amenities.
Eventually, the company town included a school, two churches, at least two additional saloons, a small hotel, an automotive garage and a Blume family side business involving the production of coffins sold throughout the Gorge.
By the time the new bridge was built and the towns merged, 13 mines and coal camps were in operation along the 15-mile stretch of the New River Gorge between Fayette Station Bridge and the town of Thurmond.
To handle the increased demand for coal shipments from the Gorge, the C&O Railroad built a second mainline track on the South Fayette side of the New River.
Built by the Low Moor Iron Company after Fayette became operational, South Fayette never matched the population of its cross-river neighbor. But after the two towns merged and the second C&O mainline track was built, the railroad constructed a new freight station and passenger depot at South Fayette that became one of the largest and busiest in the Gorge, according to a National Park Service history of the region.
The C&O built a section foreman’s house next to the depot in 1906. By 1910, the population of Fayette Station peaked at 410, and W.Va. 82, one of the first paved roads in the area, was bringing automobile traffic to and through Fayette Station. In 1914, 60 miners were on the job at Blume Coal Company’s Fayette mine while other workers tended 12 trackside coke ovens. Blume also operated mines at nearby Lookout and on Keeney’s Creek.
In the decades of intense coal production that followed, mines began to play out and close. Starting in the 1920s, ownership of the Fayette Station mines changed hands multiple times and its workforce shrank due to mechanization and dwindling reserves.
In the 1950s, Fayette Station’s post office closed, and its railroad station was left unstaffed, though it continued to operate as a flag station until 1963, when it shut down for good and was razed. What was left of the town was soon abandoned.
A decade later, the Fayette Station Bridge, which made a perilous ferry crossing obsolete and helped usher in the era of the automobile in the coalfields of the New River Gorge, was itself about to be replaced as the New River Gorge Bridge began to take shape 876 feet above it.
Completed in 1975, the nation’s longest steel arch bridge and America’s third-highest span stretches 3,030 feet across the rim of the canyon, carrying four lanes of U.S. 19 traffic. The rim-to-rim drive that took 40 minutes to complete via narrow, switch-backing Fayette Station Road and the Fayette Station Bridge can now be accomplished in about 40 seconds, with enhanced safety.
Fayette Station Bridge was ordered closed soon after the New River Gorge Bridge opened. But the wrought-iron span was almost completely rebuilt in 1997 to carry one-way traffic through the Gorge on Fayette Station Road to trailheads, viewpoints and historical sites between the National Park Service’s Canyon Rim Visitor Center and Fayetteville.
The bridge was renamed in honor of former professional boxer and longtime Fayetteville Police Chief Tunney Hunsaker, Muhammed Ali’s first professional opponent. Ali won the 1960 bout in Louisville, Kentucky. Ali wrote in his autobiography that Tunney connected with one of the hardest body blows the legendary heavyweight champ experienced in his boxing career.
Today, the gorge’s hardwood forest has reclaimed much of what remains of the former coal camps at Fayette Station.
Only a few stone walls and foundation piers can be found at the site of South Fayette, much of which is now the site of the National Park Service’s Fayette Station river access facility.
Across the river, on the lower canyon wall behind the CSX tracks and Fayette Station Road, remnants of the coal camp of Fayette are more plentiful, and some can be glimpsed by those traveling on the narrow, scenic byway. The former coal camp lies on New River Gorge National Park and Preserve property, but there are no trails accessing the townsite.
Interpretive signs presenting the basics of the coal camps’ brief history can be found along the walkway carrying pedestrians across Tunney Hunsaker Bridge.
A free, downloadable Fayette Station Road Audio Tour is available from the new national park to narrate and interpret points of interest along the historic cross-gorge route between Canyon Rim Visitor Center and Fayetteville. The drive crosses under the New River Gorge Bridge twice and though only eight miles long, takes 30 to 40 minutes to complete. It is not recommended for those driving trucks with trailers or large RVs.