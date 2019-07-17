KISTLER - A man and woman are behind bars after they allegedly snorted heroin and drove with a 5-year-old child before passing out.
According to a press release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Trogdon's Biscuits and More at Kistler in Buffalo Creek.
When deputies arrived, Logan County EMS was already on scene and had administered Naloxone (Narcan) to both the driver and passenger until they regained consciousness. The driver was identified as Timothy Caserta, 37, of Man, and the passenger was identified as Chelsea Calloway, 23, of Sod, Lincoln County.
The child in the backseat was identified as Calloway's 5-year-old son.
Calloway admitted to police that she and Caserta snorted heroin prior to traveling to Trogdon's. Paraphernalia was located inside the vehicle, but no actual drugs were found. Both were arrested on scene.
Chris Trent, a victim's advocate for the LCSD, responded to the scene and stayed with the child until a family member could take custody. Logan County Child Protective Services was also contacted.
Caserta was charged with DUI with a minor, driving suspended and child neglect creating a risk of injury. Calloway was charged with permitting DUI and child neglect creating a risk of injury. Both are being held at Southwestern Regional Jail. Bond information is not available at this time.