CHAPMANVILLE — A man and woman are accused by Chapmanville Police of driving under the influence and being in possession of a mix of heroin and fentanyl while a child was in the backseat of their vehicle.
The arrests were made April 7 after patrolmen E.C. Ferrell and M.A. Honeycutt of the Chapmanville Police Department were dispatched to the Rich gas station in Chapmanville on a possible impaired driver complaint. According to a criminal complain filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, the caller said a man was severely impaired and had a child in the backseat of a silver Jeep vehicle.
Police say that when they arrived, they saw a silver Jeep pull out of the Rich parking lot and onto Main Street toward Pecks Mill. The two officers pulled the Jeep over and reportedly noticed the driver, identified as Alexander William Hammonds, 27, of Pecks Mill, having slurred speech and trouble holding his head up.
Alexander Hammonds was placed through three standardized field sobriety tests, which showed him to have multiple signs of impairment, according to Ferrell.
Ferrell asked the passenger, identified as Rebecca Kay Hammonds, 28, of Chapmanville, to exit the vehicle to see if she was able to drive the vehicle home and to see if she was impaired while in custody of a juvenile. Ferrell writes that Rebecca Hammonds had “severely slurred speech” before her field sobriety tests, which Ferrell says themselves showed her to have multiple signs of impairment.
Police then asked Logan County 911 to contact Child Protective Services.
Upon gaining consent to search the vehicle, police reportedly found a silver bag in the center console containing 11 unopened Suboxone packets, a straw with a white powder-like substance inside of the straw and a small black plastic container with a white powder-like substance inside. After the two were read their Miranda Rights, Alexander Hammonds was asked what the white powder was, to which he reportedly responded that it was a mix of heroin and fentanyl.
Police also reportedly found a glass pipe and a straw inside a small bag under the driver’s seat, both of which contained a white powder-like substance. Three unopened Suboxone strips were also found inside Alexander Hammonds’ wallet.
The white powder and a blood draw from Alexander Hammonds have been sent to the West Virginia State Forensic Laboratory for further testing.
Alexander Hammonds has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury, possession of fentanyl and DUI. He was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate David Adkins and currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $10,000 surety/cash bond.
Rebecca Hammonds has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury, possession of fentanyl and permitting DUI. She has since posted bond from Southwestern Regional Jail.