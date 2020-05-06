LOGAN — Logan County has a 13th cumulative case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Tuesday afternoon, bringing the county’s active case number count to two this week.
According to Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning, the newest case is a 21-year-old female employee of the Trinity Healthcare nursing home facility near Chief Logan State Park. Browning said she was showing symptoms over the weekend, but has since gotten better. She is currently quarantined at home.
All tests conducted last week at Logan County’s other nursing home, Genesis HealthCare Logan Center at Three Mile Curve, were negative.
There have been 10 recoveries and one death in the county. Browning notes that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) website lists Logan County’s case number as 14; however, the extra number accounts for a person living in Kanawha County still using Logan County as a permanent address.
While case numbers appear to be on the decline both nationally and statewide, Browning says he still expects to see new cases, and possibly even an uptick once people begin to return to normal routines.
“We might have had eight or nine active at one time, and then it’s been a lot slower since then as far as the number of active cases go,” Browning said, “but I expect it to be this way at least having a few continuing on, and we might even see an increase in that once everybody starts getting out and moving around. Hopefully not, but I wouldn’t be surprised if that number goes up a little.”
Anyone who feels they might meet the criteria for being tested for COVID-19 may contact the Logan County Health Department at 304-792-8630.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday in West Virginia, there have been 54,823 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,238 positive, 53,585 negative and 50 deaths.
Nationally, there have been 1,171,510 cases and 68,279 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.