LOGAN — Logan County has two active positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning.
The latest active case was confirmed Sunday at the Genesis HealthCare Logan Center nursing home at Three Mile Curve. The individual is an elderly female showing no symptoms, and she is currently in an isolated room at the facility, Browning said.
The county’s other active case is a 40-year-old man who tested positive on May 11 and is in quarantine at home with no symptoms. Browning said the man has about two more days left on his quarantine period.
So far, there have been 15 cumulative positive cases of the virus in Logan County, with 12 recoveries and one death.
As more and more people begin to congregate in groups and restaurants and businesses slowly return to normal operations, Browning said he expects to see a slight uptick in positive cases. He encourages citizens to continue taking necessary precautions even as things open up.
“I’m a little bit anxious to see how it goes once people start getting back out and start visiting stores that are now open and start grouping together a little bit more than what we have been,” Browning said. “I would anticipate more numbers with that being done. I would anticipate the numbers to go up slightly. I still believe if you’re wearing a mask and you’re keeping your distance, I think you’re going to be safe.”
Statewide, there have been 1,509 total positive cases and 68 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Nationally, there have been 1,480,349 cases and 89,407 deaths.