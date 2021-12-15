CHAPMANVILLE — Police in Chapmanville arrested a man and woman after a traffic stop led to the discovery of suspected heroin/fentanyl and methamphetamine.
The arrest was made at nearly midnight Saturday, Dec. 11, after patrolmen M.C. Dudley and M.A. Honeycutt of the Chapmanville Police Department noticed a black Kia Rio without tag lights traveling along Main Street. The officers pulled the vehicle over and asked the driver, identified in a criminal complaint as Amanda Beth Lambert, 38, of Big Creek, for her driver’s license, registration and insurance.
According to the criminal complaint, Lambert told police that her driver’s license was suspended for unpaid citations, and she was unable to provide a registration card. Police then asked the passenger for his name, and he is identified in the complaint as William Brian Hunter, 32, of Harts.
Their names were run through the Logan 911 Center. No warrants were found, but both had suspended licenses. Additionally, the Kia Rio the two were driving had a license plate that did not match it, and the VIN number of the vehicle came back as “no matching record.”
Police say Lambert was asked for consent to search the vehicle, which she granted. Police say they found a clear baggy with multiple clear baggies inside of it containing a brown powdery-like substance. The weight of each was approximately 10 grams.
When asked what the substance was, police say Hunter identified it as heroin. He was then placed into custody, and the search continued, yielding a white purse in the back seat of the vehicle.
Lambert identified the purse as hers. Inside it, police found two clear containers, one with a brown powdery-like substance weighing 15.7 grams and another with suboxone strips inside. Police say they also recovered a clear vial with a silver lid containing a clear crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine weighing approximately 7.1 grams.
Lambert and Hunter both were arrested and transported to the Chapmanville Police Department for processing. While there, police say Lambert told them she received the heroin from Hunter.
The brown powdery-like substance was placed through a field test for fentanyl, which came back positive. Both the brown substance and the clear crystal-like substance are being sent to the West Virginia State Forensic Laboratory for further testing.
Hunter is charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl and conspiracy (drugs). He was arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Dwight Williamson on a $60,000 surety/cash bond and is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.
Lambert is charged with possession of fentanyl and conspiracy (drugs). She was arraigned by Williamson on a $25,000 surety/cash bond and is also currently at Southwestern Regional Jail.
