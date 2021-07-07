Beth Haven Christian School honor students Donnie Pritchard, son of Scott and Melissa Pritchard, and Madison Hall, daughter of Steven and Lisa Hall, have been granted a scholarship to attend the annual AACS Youth Legislative Training Conference in Washington, D.C., July 5-9, according to a news release from the American Association of Christian Schools (AACS).
More than just a series of lectures on political theory and philosophy, this conference also gives the students an opportunity to participate in a mock Senate, meet their senators and representatives, and tour historical sites in Washington, D.C., including the U.S. Capitol, the monuments and Arlington Cemetery.
AACS represents approximately 100,000 students and teachers in approximately 700 schools throughout the United States and in several foreign countries.