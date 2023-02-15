It’s a Valentine’s Day story that some may call destiny while others may say it was written in the stars, but they prefer to say it was ordained of God.
Their story began Nov. 29, 1983, at Logan General Hospital when Mark and Lisa Dowden of Lyburn became the proud parents of a baby girl, Kelli Danielle, at 10:34 p.m. Lisa remembered watching the Christmas parade in downtown Logan outside her window in the hours before the birth of their daughter.
Down the hall just three short hours later, Don and Charlotte Vance of Verdunville welcomed a son, Joshua Don.
The pair the only ones in the nursery that night, and as they lay side by side in the still of the night, no one knew how their lives were destined to someday be intertwined.
As the years passed, their paths crossed once again when they entered Logan Middle School where they had several classes together. By the time they were sophomores at Logan High School, they began dating.
Kelli was very active in sports and played for two years on the state softball team. With her rigorous schedule, it often left her tired.
Recalling their first date, she remembered that Josh took her to Huntington for dinner at the Longhorn Steak House, and she fell asleep on the way back. He often teased her about falling asleep on their first date. Before long, the two were inseparable.
After high school, Josh graduated from Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, while Kelli attended West Virginia State University. After graduation, Josh decided to propose, and Kelli accepted.
Since their lives centered around the church, they took membership at the Maryetta United Baptist Church at Verdunville, where both have been active with the youth there. Josh is also the pianist for the church, and helps run the sound system, as well as assisting in streaming their online services, while Kelli teaches Sunday School classes when her schedule permits.
He is employed at Mine Lifeline of Phico, while Kelli works at home for Linetech, which is based in Louisiana. She is also the assistant coach of the Logan Middle School girls basketball team.
They are the proud parents of three daughters, Taylor, Baylee, and Macy, and one son, Jake.