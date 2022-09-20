Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Metro Creative

LOGAN COUNTY — Two members of the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department are listed in the latest indictments from the Logan County Grand Jury’s September term.

According to the docket, which was released Tuesday afternoon, Thomas Owen Perry Jr., 52, has been indicted on charges of conspiracy, embezzlement and obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses. Cody Owen Perry, 35, has been indicted on charges of conspiracy, embezzlement and fraudulent schemes.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

