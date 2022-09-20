LOGAN COUNTY — Two members of the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department are listed in the latest indictments from the Logan County Grand Jury’s September term.
According to the docket, which was released Tuesday afternoon, Thomas Owen Perry Jr., 52, has been indicted on charges of conspiracy, embezzlement and obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses. Cody Owen Perry, 35, has been indicted on charges of conspiracy, embezzlement and fraudulent schemes.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
According to Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling, the two are the same individuals who work for the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department, of which Thomas Perry serves as chief.
The two were indicted on the docket being handled by Circuit Judge Kelly Gilmore Codispoti.
Wandling said the cases were primarily handled by attorney Steve Connolly of the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office. Earlier this year, Connolly was sworn in as a special prosecutor to investigate issues with several local fire departments in Logan County.
During the grand jury’s last term in May, Lisa Wimmer, 52, formerly of Logan County Station #2 in the Man area, was indicted on embezzlement charges. She entered a plea deal and was sentenced to probation on Aug. 12. As part of her probation, she was ordered to pay $40,000 in restitution.
This is a developing story, and The Logan Banner will have more information as it becomes available.
Nearly 90 indictments in total were returned Tuesday. The full list will be published in the Sept. 28 edition of The Logan Banner.