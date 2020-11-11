TIMS FORK — A man and woman were arrested in the Tims Fork area near Chapmanville after police say the woman retrieved methamphetamine, fentanyl, and Neurontin pills from her bra, and Suboxone strips from the man’s wallet.
The arrest happened Nov. 2 while Senior Trooper T.J. Hannon and Trooper D.T. Bryant were on patrol on Tims Fork Road in the Chapmanville area of Logan County, according to a felony criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court. The two say they saw a red 1999 Ford F-150 with an improper MVI sticker driving along the road with a driver inside that was not wearing a seatbelt.
Hannon says he observed the driver to be William Joseph Sumpter, 48, who he already knew had a revoked driver’s license due to DUI.
Troopers pulled the vehicle over and found that Sumpter’s license was revoked for active DUI with three prior conviction dates of Jan. 11, 2019, Dec. 19, 2014, and March 22, 2011.
Sumpter and his female passenger, Nicole Marie Medina, 36, of Logan, were asked to exit the vehicle and were asked if there were any illegal drugs inside the vehicle. Troopers say the two said there were none.
As Medina was exiting the truck, troopers say she was attempting to conceal something inside of her bra, which she said was methamphetamine and possible fentanyl when asked by troopers. Troopers say Medina then retrieved approximately eight grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 0.26 grams of suspected fentanyl, and three suspected Neurontin pills from her bra.
Bryant also located and seized three Suboxone strips from Sumpter’s wallet. A search of the truck reportedly yielded a set of digital scales in the front passenger seat.
Bryant then conducted warrant checks on both individuals through WVSP Communications, and Medina was found to have two active capias warrants out of Kanawha County.
Sumpter has been charged with third offense driving revoked for DUI, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance schedule II (meth) and conspiracy — drugs and unlawful possession of fentanyl. Medina has been charged with possession with intent to deliver schedule II (meth), conspiracy — drugs, unlawful possession of fentanyl, and her Kanawha County capias warrants.
Both are currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail with 10% cash bonds. Sumpter’s bond is $60,000, and Medina’s is $50,000.