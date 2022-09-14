CHAPMANVILLE — Two men from Chapmanville were recently arrested on several charges after a break-in at the Chapmanville Rock Quarry on Labor Day.
According to criminal complaints filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, Cpl. Coty A. Crum of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to an active breaking-and-entering call at the Chapmanville Rock Quarry at midnight Monday, Sept. 5.
While on his way to the scene, Crum spotted two men on a four-wheeler near the scene, according to the complaints. James Gregory Farley II, 30, of Chapmanville, and Clinton Blake Whitt, 19, of Chapmanville, were detained.
The caller then showed police footage from cameras inside the building, which showed the two detained men inside the business opening doors and walking around the building. According to Crum, police discovered the two had cut a lock off the door to access the building and also destroyed a game camera that was used for surveillance.
Farley has been charged with breaking and entering, burglary and destruction of property. His bond is set at $20,000 10% cash or surety.
Whitt has been charged with breaking and entering, two counts of burglary, destruction of property, 14 counts of grand larceny, receiving or transferring stolen goods and 16 counts of petit larceny. His bond is set at $50,000 cash only.
Both men were arraigned by Logan County Magistrate David Adkins. As of Tuesday, they remained behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.