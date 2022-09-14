Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE — Two men from Chapmanville were recently arrested on several charges after a break-in at the Chapmanville Rock Quarry on Labor Day.

According to criminal complaints filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, Cpl. Coty A. Crum of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to an active breaking-and-entering call at the Chapmanville Rock Quarry at midnight Monday, Sept. 5.

