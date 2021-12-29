LOGAN — A man and woman from Logan were arrested after police say they failed to promptly alert authorities to a woman’s overdose, which ultimately led to her death.
Officers A.L. Bias and R. Allen of the City of Logan Police Department responded to 720 Dingess St., in Logan on Dec. 26 regarding an overdose. According to a criminal complaint, they found a pale female, later identified as Vesta (Toots) Bryant, lying in the floor upstairs when they arrived.
Police say Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene and medical examiner Mike Casey was contacted.
According to police, 720 Dingess St., is the residence of Patricia Lynn Lombardo, 53, of Logan, who is one of the accused. The second defendant, Stevie Pete Mullins, 49, of Logan, also told police that he stays at the residence sometimes. Both were at the residence when police arrived.
Police retrieved the victim’s purse on the bed beside of her, and inside was a container with a white residue of a crystal-like substance, another container containing a white powdery substance, two unused Naloxone medications and personal items. Police also found a used package of Naloxone in the bedroom near Bryant.
Police recovered Bryant’s cell phone from Lombardo, who was able to provide the passcode. On the phone, according to police, were three videos and two photos dated 8:16 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. Dec. 26 showing Bryant pale, unalert, disoriented and with snoring respirations.
Bryant was unresponsive to being touched or talked to by Mullins in the videos, which were recorded by Lombardo. According to police, the two did not call 911 until 9:37 p.m. and by that time Bryant was already dead.
Lombardo was asked why she recorded the videos, she told police she was going to show them to Bryant later. Officer Bias said in the complaint he recorded this conversation on his recorder.
Lombardo and Mullins were both charged with failure to render aid to an overdose resulting in death. They are being held at Southwestern Regional Jail on cash-only bonds of $75,000, having been arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson.