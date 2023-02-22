Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — Two men were arrested and charged following a drug bust at an apartment in downtown Logan that yielded fentanyl, methamphetamine, Xanax, and marijuana.

According to two criminal complaints filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, members of the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force, along with members of the Logan detachment of the West Virginia State Police, executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 500 block of Stratton Street in Logan on Feb. 13.

