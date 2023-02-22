LOGAN — Two men were arrested and charged following a drug bust at an apartment in downtown Logan that yielded fentanyl, methamphetamine, Xanax, and marijuana.
According to two criminal complaints filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, members of the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force, along with members of the Logan detachment of the West Virginia State Police, executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 500 block of Stratton Street in Logan on Feb. 13.
The warrant was obtained by Trooper First Class T.J. Hannon after multiple controlled purchases were made from the residence involving suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Police say the controlled purchases were made from both Lesley Shawn Rollins, 45, and Glen Carlton King, 32, both of Logan.
After executing the warrant, police say they located a large distribution amount of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, Xanax pills, and marijuana inside the bedroom where the two men were located. According to the complaint, a large amount of U.S. currency — including $240 previously used in a recent controlled purchase was located.
Additionally, suspected fentanyl was located throughout the residence, as well as digital scales, a loaded sawed-off shotgun, and a loaded .22 revolver pistol.
Rollins and King have both been charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver Xanax, and conspiracy (drugs). Both are behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail on bonds of $150,000, having been arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson.