CHAPMANVILLE — A man and woman are behind bars on charges of operating a drug house after Chapmanville Police found drugs and drug paraphernalia while serving an eviction notice.
The crimes occurred in the afternoon hours of Nov. 28, according to Patrolman M.C. Dudley of the Chapmanville Police Department. As stated in a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Dudley responded to an apartment at 130 Tomblin Drive in Chapmanville for an eviction notice and trespassing complaint from the property’s landlord.
According to the complaint, John Patrick Michaloff, 57, of Logan answered the door after Dudley knocked. Dudley writes that multiple items of drug paraphernalia could be seen in plain sight in the living room on a twin size bed where the second accused, Tabitha Danielle McNeely, 43, of Omar, was sitting.
The complaint states that the items included multiple smoking devices such as bongs and pipes with burnt residue inside, and multiple pieces of foil with burnt residue. As Dudley made his way inside the residence, he also located a light blue and white rubber container which contained a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine weighing approximately 11.83 grams.
A further search yielded multiple opened suboxone packets, and according to Dudley, McNeely stated that she did not have a prescription for suboxone.
Dudley writes that a black purse was found which had a loaded syringe with a brown liquid substance believed to heroin, along with other multiple used suboxone wrappers. According to the complaint, Michaloff then dropped a glass vial off the second floor of the premises into the parking lot.
Inside that glass vial, Dudley writes, was residue of a white crystal-like substance which Michaloff stated was methamphetamine. Dudley then continued to search the residence and found multiple injection devices, foil with burnt residue, and multiple opened and used suboxone packets.
According to Dudley, he and multiple other police officers have visited the residence multiple times over individuals being caught using illegal substances and having them on their persons.
McNeely was arrested and charged with operating a drug house and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Michaloff was charged with operating a drug house and obstructing an officer.
Both were arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Dwight Williamson on bonds of $15,000. The two have since posted bond and are out of jail.