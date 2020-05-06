CHAPMANVILLE — Two seniors from Chapmanville High School have been awarded the Innovation Scholarship from the University of Charleston, the second highest financial awarding scholarship the university has to offer.
With the scholarship, Emily Gore and Lauren Hines will receive between $80,000 and $88,000 over the course of their four years at UC.
Gore plans to major in psychology at UC and as part of the scholarship, she will be a part of the university’s Innovation Scholars team. During her time at CRHS, Gore was involved in National Honor Society, National Society of Leadership and Success, tennis, cheerleading, Math Field Day, the Congressional Art Contest and the Blood Drive, as well as volunteering with a program that made backpacks for children affected by flood disasters.
“UC is a perfect fit for me because they have the resources and classes I need to succeed,” Gore said. “I am excited to be an Innovation Scholar because I want to achieve my higher goals in life, and I know this scholarship will prepare me for them. I am beyond lucky to be chosen for this scholarship, and I can’t wait to see what I can learn from this program.”
Hines also plans on majoring in psychology at UC and will be a part of the Innovation Scholars team. She plans to attend medical school following the completion of her undergraduate degree in order to become a forensic psychiatrist.
“I am truly excited for what my future holds, and I cannot wait to be a Golden Eagle,” Hines said.