CROOKED CREEK — A man and his elderly father, who was a longtime educator in Logan County, were both found dead inside their home at Crooked Creek on Feb. 2.
Jeff Varney, 56, and Vernon Varney, 92, were identified as the deceased. Logan County Sheriff P.D. Clemens said the two were found after Vernon’s other son, who lives in South Carolina, dialed 911 to conduct a wellness check after not hearing from his father or brother for several weeks.
When deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department arrived around 4 p.m. Wednesday, they received no response at the residence. Deputies made a forced entry into the home and discovered the two men.
Clemens said the two had possibly been deceased since right before Christmas, according to an initial investigation by the county coroner. Clemens said the LCSD is still awaiting autopsy results, which he added could take up to a year in some cases.
No foul play is detected as there were no wounds on the bodies, and all doors were locked, and nothing inside the home was disturbed. Clemens said authorities speculate the two may have died from carbon monoxide or some other kind of poisoning, but they will not know for sure until the official autopsy results.
“We’re speculating — and we can’t tell you this is what it is — but we’re speculating maybe carbon monoxide poisoning of some kind,” Clemens said, “but we don’t know that, so we’re not going to say that’s the cause of death.”
Jeff Varney was a former disc jockey and sales representative for WLOG Radio. Vernon Varney was remembered by many in the community as a longtime science teacher at the former Logan Central Junior High School.