MOUNT GAY — A search of a Mount Gay residence led to a large drug bust and the arrest of a Logan woman and two men from Michigan.
According to a press release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 21, deputies on patrol noticed possible drug activity at the Mount Gay Apartments at 808 Mud Fork Road. Arriving at apartment 1, officers said they could detect a strong odor of what they believed to be marijuana.
Officers spoke with the renter, Esta Marie Chafin, 67, of Logan, and advised her of the complaint. Chafin gave consent for police to search the residence.
The initial search yielded a set of scales and four pieces of white paper containing a powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine on the bedroom dresser. A further search by K9 Kenzo indicated the presence of narcotics, an additional 12.9 grams of marijuana, 16.9 grams of methamphetamine and 36.1 grams of heroin. Officers also found $433 in cash.
Chafin was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver.
Also in the residence were two males — Montell Brickley, 20, of Pontiac, Michigan, and Jameel Tanzil, 23, of Detroit, Michigan. Both were arrested and charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver and three counts of conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver.
All three were arraigned on cash-only bonds of $25,000 and taken to Southwestern Regional Jail.