STOWE — A routine home visit in the Stowe area of Buffalo Creek on Sept. 26 led to the arrest of several individuals, including two from New York, on drug charges.
According to individual criminal complaints from Logan County Magistrate Court along with a news release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the LCSD accompanied home confinement officers to Jubilee Avenue in Stowe for a home visit on Jumackua Timothy Mitchell, 35, on Sept. 26. Mitchell had been placed on home confinement for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and heroin.
Home confinement officer Chad Martin reportedly found Mitchell to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and to be under the influence of narcotics. He was taken into custody.
Upon leaving the visit, LCSD Lt. M. Carter reportedly observed a female in a pink shirt put something between campaign signs at a neighboring trailer. Carter and Deputy Mathis then located 34 small packets wrapped in rubber bands, which contained a brown substance believed to be heroin.
The female was later identified as Tera Renee Ross, 34, of Stowe. The 34 heroin stamps were collected and placed into an evidence bag, and Ross said she had obtained the heroin from an African-American male named Rico, who had been there earlier in a black van that was at the residence as deputies arrived for the home visit.
Police identified the vehicle as a black Dodge Caravan with Illinois registration. The vehicle was believed to have two male occupants that left while the deputies were conducting the home inspection.
Carter then left and began traveling west on Buffalo Creek Road. He got behind the vehicle and reportedly observed it traveling 40 mph and going left of center multiple times.
Carter conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near Proctor Bottom and after obtaining the driver’s information and running a license check, Carter reportedly noticed all of the occupants “moving around as if they were attempting to conceal something.” Carter asked them to stop moving around and asked the occupants to step out of the van.
The occupants gave consent for Carter to search the van, telling him that he won’t find anything. Several officers responded to the scene to assist. During a search of the vehicle, several of the same wrappers and rubber bands that the heroin stamps were wrapped in were discovered.
Those arrested include Christian Alexis Ferreira Vega, 22, of Bronx, New York, and Kelvin Aquiles Mally, 26, of New York, New York.
Mitchell was charged with violation of home confinement and is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time. Ross was charged with possession with intent to deliver and arraigned on a $25,000 bond, which she has since posted.
Vega and Mally were both charged with delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and arraigned on bonds of $50,000. Both are behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time.