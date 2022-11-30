Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Studio Malleti, a salon located at West Logan, is accepting donations for the Marine Toys for Tots program.

LOGAN — At least two Logan area businesses are drop-off locations for Marine Toys for Tots, a program through the United States Marine Corps Reserve that provides gifts to children of low-income families during the holiday season.

Started in 1947, the initiative begins Oct. 1 and runs through December of each year. Toys for Tots gathers and distributes new, unwrapped toys through numerous local chapters located around the nation.

