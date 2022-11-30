LOGAN — At least two Logan area businesses are drop-off locations for Marine Toys for Tots, a program through the United States Marine Corps Reserve that provides gifts to children of low-income families during the holiday season.
Started in 1947, the initiative begins Oct. 1 and runs through December of each year. Toys for Tots gathers and distributes new, unwrapped toys through numerous local chapters located around the nation.
This year, two local salons, Studio Maletti in West Logan and Lush Lashes and Boutique in downtown Logan, have volunteered to offer their businesses as drop-off locations for the Toys for Tots program. Chelcee Pennington, owner of Studio Maletti, said she wanted to get involved after seeing Toys for Tots in the area.
“I saw them out campaigning and stuff and it was just on my heart,” Pennington said. “I was like, ‘Hey, how can I get involved with this?’ I would love to do local stuff like this, I just personally don’t know how to reach out, and so it was just on my hear to ask, and they actually had a box on them and they gave me their information and here we are.”
Anyone wishing to donate may visit Studio Maletti, which is located in the new business plaza of the old Mathis Motel building at the Peach Creek intersection at West Logan. According to Pennington, Studio Maletti is typically open from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, but hours may vary depending on appointments.
Lush Lashes and Boutique is located at 118 Stratton St. in Logan beside Nu Era Bakery and is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
According to the Toys for Tots website, toys for the pre-teen and teenaged age groups are often the most difficult to find gifts for. For those older age groups, the site recommends items such as sporting equipment, bags, and balls; books, backpacks, cosmetics, purses, watch/wallet gift sets, bath gift sets, board games, radio control cars/trucks, hand-held electronics, skateboards/helmets, curling irons, hair straighteners, and hair dryers.