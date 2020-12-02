LOGAN — Police in Chapmanville arrested two men after they say the men were found with methamphetamine during a trespassing investigation.
Zachary Wade Bailey, 26, and Mason Keith Kitchen, 28, both of Chapmanville, were arrested by Chapmanville Police on Nov. 18 and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
According to two separate criminal complaints filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Officers M.S. Hall, assisted by Officers E.C. Ferrell and M.C. Dudley of the CPD, were on routine road patrol at approximately 7 p.m. Nov. 18 on High Water Street to check for trespassers in Cincinnati Alley.
The officers say they heard multiple screaming noises coming from an apartment. The resident said someone had been there stealing items.
The resident told police that multiple people were inside, and he provided written and verbal consent for police to enter.
During the investigation, police say they observed two men leaving the upstairs bathroom. Upon searching the bathroom where the two men were, police reportedly located a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine — approximately 3.58 grams in one clear bag and approximately 0.82 grams in another.
Upon questioning Bailey, he reportedly told police that the meth was for his personal use. Kitchen reportedly stated that he knew the methamphetamine was in the bathroom.
Bailey and Kitchen both were arraigned on cash-only bonds of $35,000 by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez. As of press time, they are behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.