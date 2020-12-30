LOGAN — Two men from Stollings were arrested after police say one of them fired a shotgun at the other to leave his residence.
The incident occurred around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, according to two separate criminal complaints filed in Logan County Magistrate Court and signed by Deputy Gage A. Harvey. Harvey writes that he was dispatched to Vocational Road in Stollings over a physical altercation involving a firearm.
When he arrived, Harvey says he spoke with Johnny Arthur, 34, of Stollings, who said Timothy Lee Chapman, 43, of Stollings, came to his residence and entered with the intent to harm him.
Arthur said he went to his garage, got his .223 assault rifle and fired approximately five times at Chapman’s vehicle in an attempt to get Chapman to leave, which he did.
Upon a further investigation, Chapman said that before the shooting, Arthur was at Chapman’s house and got into a physical altercation with Chapman’s brother. Arthur left after the altercation, and Arthur’s brother then called and Chapman threatened to kill him.
Chapman said he went to Arthur’s residence to find out what was going on. When he got there, he went into Arthur’s garage. That’s when Arthur reportedly got the assault rifle and started shooting at Chapman’s vehicle while he was near it.
Both men were arrested, and Chapman has been charged with nighttime burglary and assault. Arthur is charged with wanton endangerment, disorderly conduct, discharging a firearm 500 feet within a dwelling and destruction of property.
Both men have since been released from jail on bond.