THREE MILE CURVE — Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday charged two men with breaking into the auto tech class at the Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center and stealing thousands of dollars worth of items.
According to a news release from the LCSD, Cpl. Derrick Miller was contacted by the IT Department of Logan County Schools around 1 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, and told that two men were inside the auto tech class at Ralph R. Willis.
Night shift units were dispatched to the scene, and both the LCSD and the West Virginia State Police responded.
According to the news release, the LCSD had already been investigating multiple break-ins and thefts of several thousands of dollars worth of mechanical tools, catalytic converters and other items from the auto tech center at Ralph R. Willis. Anticipating the return of the robbers, Cpl. Miller had worked with Logan County Schools to place cameras with live alert motion detection feed.
Donald Jerry Manns Jr., 32, and Anthony Gerald Dalton, 31, both of Lincoln County, are charged with burglary and grand larceny. Police say they will also be charged with the other thefts under investigation, charges which include four counts of burglary and four counts of grand larceny.
Manns and Dalton both are behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail on cash only bonds of $50,000.
HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich covers Logan County.