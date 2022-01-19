CHARLESTON — Two men pleaded recently guilty for their roles in the distribution of methamphetamine.
According to court documents, Rodney Alexander Minter, 62, of Logan, admitted that on five separate occasions in 2020 and 2021, he sold methamphetamine to an undercover informant. Minter also admitted that on Aug. 9, 2021, he possessed with the intent to distribute 104 grams of methamphetamine and eight grams of fentanyl. Minter pleaded guilty to distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine.
John Eric Dickson, 58, of St. Albans, admitted that on Jan. 5, 2021, he supplied Minter with methamphetamine to sell to an undercover informant. Dickson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine.
Minter and Dickson are scheduled to be sentenced on April 5. Minter faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, and Dickson faces up to 20 years in prison.
United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West.
Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Courtney L. Cremeans is prosecuting the case.