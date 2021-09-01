LOGAN — A man and woman were recently arrested following a drug bust at the Candlewood Suites hotel at the east end of Logan.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, on Aug. 26, Patrolman A.L. Bias of the City of Logan Police Department assisted Cpl. Nick Tucker of the county Sheriff’s Department on a traffic stop at Esposito Drive and Stratton Street.
According to the complaint, Cpl. Tucker was looking for a missing woman in the area and noticed the vehicle that had been pulled over was missing a rearview mirror and the occupants were not wearing seatbelts. The complaint identifies the occupants as Cameron Gauge Frye, 18, of Logan, and Greta Simone Woods, 22, of Logan.
Cpl. Tucker states that when he approached the vehicle, Woods said she had marijuana on the side of the seat, and she kept digging further under the seat. Tucker asked Woods to step out of the vehicle, and a baggie with a crystal-like substance weighing approximately 15 grams was reportedly located beside the seat.
Tucker asked Frye to step out of the vehicle, and a small crystal-like rock was reportedly found in his pocket during a search. According to the complaint, both Woods and Frye told police they were staying at the Candlewood Suites hotel.
Woods is named in a second criminal complaint also filed by Aug. 26 by Patrolman Bias. According to that complaint, Bias executed a search warrant on the hotel room, which yielded:
- One loaded RG 38 Special revolver
- Three plastic bags and multiple containers containing a crystal-like substance
- One plastic bag containing suspected heroin stamp
- One plastic bag containing suspected fentanyl/heroin
- One plastic bag containing a green leafy substance
- Approximately 66 white pills, one orange pill and another white pill
- Two suboxone strips
- West Virginia ID card belonging to Greta Simone Woods
- Payment receipt to Greta Simone Woods from Candlewood Suites
- Three digital scales
- 38 Special rounds, one 9mm round and 40 rounds, all unspent
- Multiple baggies
- One sandwich bag box that police say is commonly used to place and wrap substances in to sell
In the second criminal complaint regarding the warrant execution at Candlewood Suites, Woods is charged with possession with intent to deliver (schedule I), possession with intent to deliver (schedule II), possession with intent to deliver (schedule III), conspiracy and prohibited person with a firearm.
In the first two criminal complaints regarding the traffic stop, both Woods and Frye are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy.
Woods and Frye are both currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail on cash-only bonds of $50,000.