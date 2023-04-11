CHARLESTON — Two individuals alleging that a Trooper with the West Virginia State Police drugged, kidnapped and raped them during two separate incidents in the Logan area in 2021 are intending to sue the agency.
Two letters — one dated March 21 and the other April 5 — have been sent from attorneys to multiple government agencies, including the WVSP, notifying them of intent to sue. Under state code, state agencies must be notified 30 days in advance of a civil lawsuit being filed against them.
The first letter from March 21, sent from L. Dante diTrapano with the Calwell Luce diTrapano law firm in Charleston, details brutal events that are alleged to have occurred at the American Legion Post 19 in Logan on Dec. 17 and 18, 2021.
“(The Trooper) drugged, kidnapped and brutally raped (the woman),” the letter states. “Your police officer, while flashing his badge around the American Legion Post 19 club in Logan, West Virginia, changed my client’s life forever. (The woman) is a loving mother of five beautiful children and a grandchild.”
The letter goes on to state that the victim can no longer work due to post traumatic stress disorder from the incident. It also states that the FBI is aware of the incident; Gov. Jim Justice later confirmed that the FBI is investigating it.
The letter also states that the victim’s story was corroborated by the rape unit at the emergency department of CAMC Women’s and Children’s Hospital.
In the second letter, sent from Calwell Luce diTrapano and the Forbes Law Office April 5, a female victim says she was drugged, kidnapped and raped by the same State Trooper during the evening hours of July 9 and early morning hours of July 10, 2021. The incident, the letter states, occurred after the Trooper is alleged to have forced a woman out the backdoor of the Front Room Bar & Grill in Logan.
The Trooper is accused of performing the sexual assault inside a vehicle along with two other men.
The letter goes on to state that the woman contacted local law enforcement hours later and was told not to go to the hospital because she had already showered and the hospital couldn’t help her. The letter states that she was also told by a deputy, “don’t f- — with the brotherhood.”
The Trooper has not been given formal criminal charges. As such, The Logan Banner has decided not to publish his name at present time.
In a statement to media following the first incident, the West Virginia State Police said that they were aware of the FBI’s investigation into the allegations and that an internal investigation will follow the FBI’s investigation to avoid interference. They also acknowledged that they had received noticed of intent to sue from the diTrapano law firm.
“WVSP cannot provide any comment on the allegations, as they are the potential subject of both criminal and civil actions,” the statement says.
The West Virginia State Police has been under fire recently following an anonymous letter alleging financial issues and sexual misconduct about the agency and Troopers. Several women have filed notices of intent to sue over allegations that a hidden camera was used in the female locker room of the WVSP Academy at Institute.
Gov. Justice has also acknowledged, on numerous occasions, that the agency is currently under the microscope of the FBI.