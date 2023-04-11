Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — Two individuals alleging that a Trooper with the West Virginia State Police drugged, kidnapped and raped them during two separate incidents in the Logan area in 2021 are intending to sue the agency.

Two letters — one dated March 21 and the other April 5 — have been sent from attorneys to multiple government agencies, including the WVSP, notifying them of intent to sue. Under state code, state agencies must be notified 30 days in advance of a civil lawsuit being filed against them.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you