HD Media
HUNTINGTON - The United Ways in West Virginia on Monday officially launched their revamped statewide information line, 211, making it the first statewide collaborative project ever undertaken by all 14 individual United Way agencies.
211 is a telephone number that links callers to health and human service information and referral through trained certified specialists. The 211 services are free and available 24 hours a day. Anyone can call 211 to have their questions answered about services in their specific area. The specialist will ask the caller questions in order to find the right services available.
"In Cabell and Wayne counties, Information & Referral Services has been helping the community by providing 211 services for many years," said Carol H. Bailey, executive director of United Way of the River Cities. "As the United Ways of West Virginia come together to ensure that all residents of our state have access to this important support, Information & Referral has agreed to expand their service area to provide 211 to Lincoln and Mason counties as well."
The program originally started in the 1990s and was run by a separate nonprofit. The United Ways have taken over management and governance of the line to better align it with the communities across West Virginia. When callers dial 211, they are asked to enter their zip code, which then directs them to the correct United Way to handle their request. During evening and weekend hours, United Way has partnered with First Choice Services as their call center. The line is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
First Choice Services runs several hotlines in West Virginia, including the addiction hotline HELP-4-WV and one for those with gambling addictions.
Barbara Mallory serves as director of WV 211.
"211 is critical to our communities, because it can literally save lives. During a crisis, individuals and families can receive help finding services, including mental health counseling, food, shelter and clothing," Mallory said. "Also, during natural disasters and significant crisis situations, 211 is used for non-emergency calls, freeing up the 9-1-1 call center lines."
In coming weeks, service providers will be able to view information online at wv211.org. You are encouraged to submit a request through the website to update information so real-time updates can be made. If you would like more information on the program, dial 211.