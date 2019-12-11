LOGAN — Fourteen years after its inception, a local toy drive will continue to make Christmas a little merrier for less fortunate children in the Logan County area.
Following the death of her son in 2005, Candy Patterson-Brewer began the Matt Patterson Toy Drive in his memory.
“My son, Matt, passed away, and this was one of his favorite things to do at Christmas — to help other people,” Patterson-Brewer said. “So after he passed away, it was only fitting that we would do something that he would enjoy — especially if it was kids.”
This year’s drive, which is still a week away, already has nearly 500 local families to serve, Patterson-Brewer said as she sorted through the hundreds of toys at a location in Logan on Monday. Last year, the initiative provided toys to about 600 families in need.
Each year, local schools select students who should receive gifts.
“We usually start with grade school, then we go through middle school, and if there’s a child in middle school that has siblings in high school and grade school, then we take the whole family. We don’t want to leave anybody out, so we try to get everybody in that family,” Patterson-Brewer said. “Just because one name is submitted for that family doesn’t mean it’s just going to be one kid out of that family, because every child will be taken care of.”
After a child or family is submitted, a letter is sent out with a number that is matched with their gifts. When they arrive at the toy drive, their number is matched with their gift bag, which will contain at least five gifts.
Gathering items for the toy drive is an all-year task that begins the day after the drive is held every year, Patterson-Brewer said. Toys are made possible through monetary and direct donations by local businesses, churches, volunteers and even government entities such as the Logan County Commission.
“The response is tremendous,” Patterson-Brewer said. “There’s so many groups that help us out. There’s churches that help us … Mount Carmel Freewill Baptist Church and West Logan Church of God — both of those churches are so supportive of our cause, and just the response from people in the community, just will call and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got toys, can you meet me?’ So, it’s just good. It’s really good.”
The Matt Patterson Toy Drive will be held in the commons area of Logan Middle School at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Any family who received a letter is urged to make sure to attend.