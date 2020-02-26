MAN — A special session of the Man Town Council on Tuesday, Feb. 18, began with an update on the town’s possible entrance into the West Virginia Municipal Home Rule program.
Town attorney Kendal Partlow said the town has about 95% of the requirements in their application to submit to the Home Rule Board, the state entity that decides whether a municipality will enter or not. Partlow said the application will likely be submitted before Feb. 28.
The Man Town Council completed their second and final required reading of their proposed home rule ordinance on Dec. 23, just one month after the City of Logan was approved to enter the program.
The Home Rule Board meets every three months, with special meetings on occasion, such as the Nov. 20 meeting in which Logan and Montgomery were granted entrance into the program. When asked by Mayor Jim Blevins when the town might get a hearing with the Home Rule Board, town accountant Jeff Vallet said possibly during their next quarterly meeting.
Home Rule is a program that gives municipalities certain advantages, including the ability to implement a 1% sales tax on all goods — excluding food — sold within the limits of the municipality. The revenue from the new tax is sent directly to the town or city.
According to their application, Man’s increase in annual revenue is estimated to be $51,609.20, but Vallet says the actual number might be closer to $120,000.
Restructuring of the town’s sales and business and occupation tax code is also required under the program before the 1% home rule sales tax can go into effect. Along with Logan, Man’s proposal includes:
- Completely eliminates taxes in manufacturing,
- Reduces retailers and restaurants from 0.45% to 0.43%, creating a $4,500 drop in revenue,
- Reduces wholesalers from 0.14% to 0.07%, creating a $15 drop in revenue,
- Reduces services and all other business and rental income for rental properties from 0.90% to 0.87%, creating a $1,700 drop in revenue, respectively for each.
If approved this year, the town would not begin operating under Home Rule until July 1, 2021, unlike neighboring Logan, which will officially begin Home Rule on July 1, 2020.