CHARLESTON — An update on the Logan County Schools state takeover was given during the West Virginia Board of Education’s meeting in Charleston on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
According to a press release from the WVBOE, the update outlined ongoing activities and progress since the state department’s intervention into Logan County, which was authorized by state board members on Oct. 27, 2022 as a result of a special circumstance on-site review that found 46 areas of non-compliance.
Some of the non-compliances included lack of oversight for the county’s virtual program, allegations of a toxic work environment, overuse of executive sessions at board meetings, and inappropriate uses of finances.
Under the takeover, control of day-to-day operations and county board authorities were delegated to the state board and State Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach. Roach appointed former Boone County Schools Superintendent Jeff Huffman as interim superintendent.
According to the WVBOE’s press release, Huffman has since received a four-year contract as superintendent of Logan County Schools. Former Logan County Schools Superintendent Patricia Lucas will serve as assistant superintendent.
Huffman presented the update to the state board. His report outlined four categories of progress, and was similar to a report he provided to local board members on Jan. 24.
Huffman’s report is as follows:
Students
- Communication was provided to school leaders to prioritize which programs they wanted to continue using to reach their strategic plan goals for the current school year.
- Principals and teachers were directed to focus on teaching the WV College- and Career-Readiness Standards.
- The county is currently in the process of evaluating all purchased programs to determine which will remain in use countywide to provide necessary services and curriculum to meet students’ needs.
The enrollment application was updated for Virtual School to reflect the requirement to participate in the West Virginia General Summative Assessment (WVGSA), West Virginia Alternative Summative Assessment (WVASA), and the SAT School Day in high school.
Staff
- Significant efforts are underway to improve the culture and climate.
- School visits are being conducted to become familiar with school leaders and staff.
- Staff from the WVDE Special Education Office have been onsite in Logan County to provide technical assistance to the Logan County Special Education Office to assure students are receiving accurate special education services.
- Central office staff members have been assigned to collaborate with Heritage Educational Services to assure all virtual students are actively engaged with the WV Virtual School platform and receiving intervention as needed. Additionally, IEP committees were reconvened for every student with disabilities and processes are being monitored to assure students are receiving services outlined in their individual IEPs.
- Work is underway to utilize the evaluation process as a professional growth process.
- The use of electronic monitoring of video surveillance for employee reprimands or evaluation has ceased completely. Regular monitoring of those who have access to the system is on-going.
- Many school leaders have met with central office staff to discuss school specific improvement efforts while reviewing data and using it to facilitate school improvement. All other school leaders have been scheduled for said meetings. Assistance is being provided to principals to build autonomy and to provide them with tools and processes to use with their staffs.
Board
- Prior to local board meetings, central office staff collaborates with WVDE staff monthly to assure board agendas and personnel schedules are accurate prior to public posting.
- All board meeting agendas are posted in accordance to specified timelines. All attachments and supporting documents associated with actions are included with the posted meeting notices.
- All meetings, discussion, and business have been conducted in open session.
- Specific efforts have been made to assure all contracts appearing on board agendas contain the associated services and cost outlined in the contract.
- The local board of education has been made aware of the point of contact and the chain of command regarding specific complaints and concerns that are brought forward to board members from school staff and community members.
- Multiple communications have been provided to board members regarding processes, protocols, and procedures to be followed during the state intervention period.
Facilities
- A prioritized list of facilities’ needs, beginning with the electrical updates at Logan High School, is being developed. Similar efforts will be needed at Man High School in the near future.
- Plans are in place to complete renovations at Man Middle School to provide a secure entrance at the school.
- Plans are in place to complete renovations at Holden Elementary School whereby interior classroom doors and sidelights will be replaced providing a safer learning environment.
“Our message from day one is we are always looking forward,” Huffman said. “As we do this, our students have to be what drives our decisions. We are improving student outcomes and opportunities while also re-establishing trust among our staff throughout the county. Before any change can take place, we had to change the culture to show our people they are needed, valued and respected. We are doing that, and we are seeing a difference.”
“We are seeing change in Logan County. It’s the kind of change we needed to see,” said WVBOE President L. Paul Hardesty. “We are letting Superintendent Huffman do his job, and we will continue to do everything we can for the students, teachers and staff in Logan County.”