CHARLESTON — An update on the Logan County Schools state takeover was given during the West Virginia Board of Education’s meeting in Charleston on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

According to a press release from the WVBOE, the update outlined ongoing activities and progress since the state department’s intervention into Logan County, which was authorized by state board members on Oct. 27, 2022 as a result of a special circumstance on-site review that found 46 areas of non-compliance.

