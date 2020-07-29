LOGAN — Along with their COVID-19 re-entry plan, the Logan County Board of Education also recently approved an updated calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.
Employees will return to work Tuesday, Aug. 25, and the following two days, Aug. 26-27, have been designated as curriculum development days in the calendar. Aug. 28 and Aug. 31-Sept. 3 are professional learning days, and Sept. 4 is a day designated for preparing schools for reopening and closing.
The first holiday in the calendar is Labor Day on Sept. 7, and students return to school Tuesday, Sept. 8, per orders from Gov. Jim Justice.
The first series of student progress reports will go home on Oct. 20, and the end of the first grading period is Nov. 2. The next day, Nov. 3, is Election Day, and the second holiday in the calendar is Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Nov. 23-24 are outside school environment (“OS”) days, meaning they are dedicated to distance learning. Thanksgiving Break will be Nov. 25-27.
The second round of progress reports will go home Dec. 15, and Christmas Break will be Dec. 23-31. Students will return from break on Jan. 4, and the end of the first semester is Jan. 26, with report cards going home Feb. 1.
January has two calendar holidays — Jan. 1 is New Year’s Day, and Jan. 18 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The third round of progress reports will go home March 2, and the end of the third grading period will be March 30.
April 5-8 are OS days, and April 9 is an out-of-calendar day. Report cards will go home April 13.
The fourth and final round of progress reports will be sent home May 11, and there will be no school on May 31 in celebration of Memorial Day.
All three high schools will conduct their graduation commencement ceremonies on June 3. The last day for students is June 9, and the last day for employees is June 11, following a professional meeting day on June 10.
Dates for faculty senate meetings are Aug. 27, Oct. 14, Dec. 16, Feb. 17, April 21 and June 11.